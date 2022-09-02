Redland City Bulletin

Local favourites to play for Folk Redlands on September 21

Updated September 2 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 10:05pm
Lee Nelson has a unique style. Picture supplied
Chuck and Chrissy Euston will perform for Folk Redlands on September 21. Picture supplied

Redland performers Lee Nelson and Chuck Euston will be the featured artists at a Folk Redlands event being staged at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue on September 21.

