Redland performers Lee Nelson and Chuck Euston will be the featured artists at a Folk Redlands event being staged at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue on September 21.
The afternoon starts with a one hour blackboard session for aspiring performers from 1pm.
Many will know Nelson's performances over a long professional performance career. Nelson presents a range of original, Irish, traditional folk, jazz, blues and country ballads. He has performed around Australia and at many festivals including in Tasmania and North Queensland. There he has been acclaimed for his unique and intimate style.
Nelson played on the main stage at the last international Wooden Boat Festival in Hobart, which attracted more than 100,000 people.
Nelson and partner Sandra live and travel on their yacht and recently returned from a Tasmanian tour where they performed at clubs and music festivals.
Chuck Euston will perform from 3pm. He is known for his versatility and will be showcasing his talents as a blues artist, performing tracks from his latest CD Blues Wagon.
Euston sets that 'get down delta groove' on resonator and acoustic guitars, while his partner Missy Chrissy plays piano and harmonica.
Their long-standing love of all thing's blues, roots and R&B now sees them performing as this duo, performing a unique blend of well-known songs and originals.
Folk Redlands operates on the third Sunday of each month. Entry is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. Folk Redlands is a not-for-profit organisation.
More on folkredlands.org.
