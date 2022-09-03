Redland City Bulletin

KANE look book shown

By Linda Muller
Updated September 4 2022 - 12:02am, first published September 3 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diana Petrovich and Bradford Walton of the Cleveland Film Company screen their audio visual look book pitching the making of the film KANE on September 2. Picture by Linda Muller
Cinematographer Harry Frith and gaffer Mick Smith making the look book for a full length motion picture KANE in the Redlands. Picture supplied

The more Bradford Walton developed the script and filming protocol for KANE, the more he discovered strong links to the sugar cane industry in the Redlands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.