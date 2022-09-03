The more Bradford Walton developed the script and filming protocol for KANE, the more he discovered strong links to the sugar cane industry in the Redlands.
Advertisement
As director of the Cleveland Film Company, Mr Walton said he was keen to create a Redland film with the quintessential idiosyncracies of the region.
To that end, he hosted an intimate screening of a 'look book' of his newest endeavour, a full length picture trilogy entitled KANE. The look book is to stir the interest of casting directors and distributors and to attract known actors.
Mr Walton said he was grateful for Regional Arts Development funding to create the audio visual look book and promised an event to fund taking it oversees to pitch the concept there.
This event will be staged at Ormiston House as a Moonlight cinema in November and feature the look book, an earlier and multi award winning short film by CFC entitled 5 Moons of Pluto and an iconic Australian feature.
Ormiston House features extensively in the film, an appropriate choice given that it is the birthplace of the Queensland sugar industry.
"Redlands is an extremely film friendly environment with an abundance of wonderful locations. We are extremely proud of the support and encouragement we are receiving here in the Redlands. The KANE Look Book is an excellent instrument in the acquisition of executive and distribution concerns in the production of KANE as a feature film," Mr Walton said.
"Our thrust is to use key locations in the Redlands and generate substantial employment for artists, film creatives and technicians. There is opportunity here to tell unique Australian stories filled with heart. We have some extraordinary landscapes and the Redlands is known as a film hot spot."
Local musicians Josh Smith and Steve Sparrow attended the look book screening, as composers and recording technicians for the film.
More than 10 years in development, the feature film script transcends the genres of suspense, thriller and the fantastical. Set in 1895, it provides a portal for teenagers to visit.
"It's a fantastical ride and a mirror into our own humanity," Mr Waltson said.
CFC also has a dark romantic comedy, Caged Creatures, once again set in the Redlands, in its final stages of development as a feature film.
CFC established itself as a sophisticated production player in the Queensland Film Industry with its debut short film 5 Moons of Pluto in 2019. The film won critical acclaim and significant awards in England, USA, Saudi Arabia, France, and Chile. In 2021 CFC was awarded the Redlands Australia Day, Cultural Award.
More on clevelandfilmcompany.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.