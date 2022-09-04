Redland City Bulletin

Seniors perform radio plays

Updated September 4 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:04am
Tickets are on sale now for Seniors Perform - Radio Frenzy, a comedy blitz of one-act radio plays, directed by Suzanne Kelly from October 20 to 30.

