Seniors perform radio plays

Tickets are on sale now for Seniors Perform - Radio Frenzy, a comedy blitz of one-act radio plays, directed by Suzanne Kelly from October 20 to 30.
Seniors Perform returns in October as part of Queensland Seniors' month, providing opportunities for seniors to take on new challenges in all aspects of theatre.
Advertisement
The show encompasses four one-act radio plays, Mona Lisa's Toes by Douglas Campbell, The Quibbles by Karen Riehl, The Radio Show by Basil Melnyk and Radio KRZY by Pamela Loyd.
Mates Theatre Genesis is also seeking front of house volunteers for the show. Proof of Covid vaccination will be required. Interested people are asked to email president@matestg.org.au
There will be 6.30pm performances on October 20, 21, 27 and 28 and 1pm performances on October 23 and 30. The shows will be performed at the Donald Simpson Centre, 172 Bloomfield Street, Cleveland.
Tickets are $10. Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=937137&
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.