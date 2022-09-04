Redland City Bulletin

Tammy brings on the 80s

By Linda Muller
Updated September 6 2022 - 12:56pm, first published September 4 2022 - 12:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammy as played by Rachel Terry is all fired up about the hits of the 80s. Picture supplied.

Dancers aged over 40 from Limited Edition and Here's to Life at Cleveland will be part of a community dance team participating in All Fired Up, hitting the Redland Performing Arts Centre stage at 7.30pm on September 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.