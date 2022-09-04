Dancers aged over 40 from Limited Edition and Here's to Life at Cleveland will be part of a community dance team participating in All Fired Up, hitting the Redland Performing Arts Centre stage at 7.30pm on September 23.
The routines promise plenty of shoulder pad movements, fluro, blue eye shadow and 'mysterious lady' moves in the 1980's inspired show.
Advertisement
Writer, director, co producer and actor Rachel Terry said the show was where perimenopause versed puberty as the character Tammy Tooth goes back in time to her 15-year-old self.
Playing both Tammy's daughter and Tammy's former self is Scarlett Terry, 16 and Roz Pappalardo plays DJ Neon.
"Tammy is having a mid life crisis. She's left her husband, her job and is packing up her house. She goes back to a time with her double red cassette player, spending hours on the floor, recording music on tape until it is just so," Ms Terry said.
"The show is about re discovering music and dance of the 1980s and celebrating life. As a 47 year regional artist, I wanted to know if this was it. It didn't seem fair that all the excitement and possibilities were left for younger artists. Why can't we also find joy and passion in life? It turns out that the show has become self fulfilling," she said.
"This is about rediscovering your passion for music and dance and the arts. It's about celebrating life."
Ms Terry runs 80s dance classes in Cairns and she and friend Roz worked together to create a show highlighting music of the past.
"In recycling the music, we found the passion. And the audience will too," she said.
"We start the show with a few audience moves. It's great fun and a little bit silly."
The show involves three actors and four band members and 15 classic songs, favourites being Take on Me, We Built This City and Footloose.
Tickets are $30-$35 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.