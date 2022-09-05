After a promising start to the week, the weather spoilt many Father's Day plans of going fishing.
The week started well for me with snapper biting on squid in the overcast conditions.
By Friday, the water temperature had increased by 2 degrees centigrade, and the snapper went off the bite, possibly because of the weekend high winds and large seas.
The fish will seek cover in deeper water during the storms.
This week, the tides are good, and the wind will be lower by Wednesday, so ideal fishing conditions.
Offshore conditions were rough, but the Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club had their offshore competition with a 9.8 kg longtail tuna a notable catch.
A mixed bag of reef fish made up the catch with the weather, causing them to call off the fishing after a few hours.
The tailor fishing is still going strong, and the anglers using glow poppers at night are doing well.
Most fish are chopper tailor, but a few fish in the sixty to eighty-centimeter length were caught.
A few bream to forty cm were caught along our foreshores, but the flathead fishing is starting to peak with large females being caught.
The squid anglers were also rewarded with quality squid.
The big squid is best fished for in the evenings by drifting close to shore.
They make great bait and are so tasty on the plate.
Because the large squid has a body thickness of five to six mm and toughens up in cold water, I use a small meat tenderizer hammer to soften up the bait strips, and the scent released by the bait attracts the fish.
The downside is that the pickers can destroy your bait, but if the small fish are around, I fish with an open bait arm and the line lightly held between my fingers.
When I feel them biting, I open my fingers and let them swim off with the bait.
Because they cannot tug off pieces, the bait stays reasonably intact, and often, a larger snapper will be attracted by the feeding fish and zone in to steal the bait from the small fish.
When the line sets off at speed, set the hook, and hopefully, you will be onto a quality snapper.
Readers can send any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session with Michael des David, please get in touch over email at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
