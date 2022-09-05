Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United into grand final after stunning 3-1 home win over SWQ Thunder

By Ray Gardner
September 5 2022 - 5:00am
Redlands United were presented with the premiers trophy after their semi final win over SWQ Thunder. Photo by Ray Gardner

Redlands United are through to the FQPL1 big dance after toppling SWQ Thunder 3-1 at Cleveland.

