Redlands United are through to the FQPL1 big dance after toppling SWQ Thunder 3-1 at Cleveland.
It means the Red Devils, who have already secured promotion to the NPL after finishing top of the league, now have the chance of pulling off the premiership and grand final double this season.
As soon as semi-final commenced, Thunder showed how much the clash meant to them by pressing and placing pressure on Redlands.
However, it took just six and a half minutes for the Red Devils to get on the scoreboard. Ben Njie picked up the ball inside his own half and some fast passing saw the ball travel down field where Mitch Bird crossed it into the penalty box.
Njie dispatched it past defenders and the keeper to give Redlands the early lead. From that point on, Redlands dominated the game, with Keeper Ryan Govan only called into action on a couple of occasions.
The Red Devils could have added to the scoreline a number of times during the half if not for some brilliant saves from the Thunder keeper.
Redlands were not to be denied though, as on 42 minutes Dylan Brent made a run across the box and climbed high to head home a brilliant goal from Ryota Sumiyoshi's corner.
Not long after, Thunder moved the ball out of defence before a long through ball found space behind the Redlands backline.
Keeper Govan, alert to the situation, came off his line to calmly collect the ball just before the Thunder player arrived. Shortly after, the referee signaled for half time with Redlands leading 2-0.
Thunder came out hard for the second half, pushing forward onto the Red Devils.
On 55 minutes, Redlands were attacking when Njie was fouled outside the Thunder penalty box. James Bonomi stepped up to the free kick five meters outside the box and sweetly hit it into the top corner of the net.
Thunder got their reward with 15 minutes left to play, a head across goal from a corner coming off Sumiyoshi and into his own goal.
Redlands Head Coach Graham Harvey said he was pleased for the side.
"I think if you look at the end of this game here, we've got three of the under 23 lads playing in a major semi final, so our production line's good," he said.
"[I'm] really happy right now, to get a trophy now for the boys as well, I'm really proud of them.
"A big shout out to my assistants John and Griff. The last several weeks they have really steadied the ship and seen us home, so massive congratulations to them they deserve a lot credit for what we've done this year."
Redlands' man of the match was hard-working defender Dylan Brent.
