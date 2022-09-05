There was a feeling of deja vu amongst the Redland Mudcrabs first XV side when the top men's team won their major semi-final the week after the second XV had a similar finals run and went on to win their competition.
The Redlands team was too powerful for GPS and pulled of a 24-7 win over the Ashgrove side which had finished on top of the table at the end of the regular season.
The win sends the Muddies straight to the Queensland Suburban Rugby Union (QSRU) division two Normanby Cup Grand Final in two weeks time.
Redlands Rugby Union President Mike King said the team was a well-oiled machine despite wet conditions.
"The game was won by the team sticking to their game plan. Forwards maintained possession through a number of phases before releasing," he said.
"As a result of the plan, tries were split two to the forwards and two to the backs with two conversion.
"There was rain intermittent during the game, hence the plan to keep the ball amongst the forwards for longer periods as the ball got wetter."
Mr King said players wanted to make their teammates and their club proud.
"There was no real individual standout because in order to achieve the win it had to be a team effort, as it will be for next week's grand final," he said.
Mr King said he was hopeful the first XV would follow in the footsteps of the second XV who defeated the Redland Bay Cyclones to win the Wyatt Cup last week.
"From the club point of view it is great to have two teams making the finals and we are hoping to get the win to make it two from two," he said.
Redlands' women's team also made the grand final this year but went down to the Coomera Crushers.
In the other semi final, Brisbane Tao defeated Souths 12-5 in an elimination playoff and will battle GPS on Friday night for the chance to play the Mudcrabs for the Normanby Cup at Ipswich on September 16 from 7.30pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
