Redland City Bulletin

Mudcrabs first XV head straight to Grand Final after win over GPS

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland Mudcrabs first XV are having a similar finals run to their second XV who went straight into the Wyatt Cup Grand Final. Picture by R.C. Sports Photography

There was a feeling of deja vu amongst the Redland Mudcrabs first XV side when the top men's team won their major semi-final the week after the second XV had a similar finals run and went on to win their competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.