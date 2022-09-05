As families across Australia celebrated their dads on Sunday, a Redland father said his day was 'extra special' after the arrival of his newborn son.
Shane Calderbank and his wife Natasha welcomed their second child, Eddie, at Mater Private Hospital on Wednesday.
The surprise son weighed in at 2.62kg, and is little brother to big sister Harper.
Mr Calderbank is a music teacher at John Paul College and he said he was excited about his first Father's Day as a family of four.
He said their baby's gender was kept a surprise until his birth and that he was thrilled to have his first son.
"Tash and I had no idea what we were having," he said.
"It's so special we have a pigeon pair now. I had to go out this morning and buy lots of blue clothes."
Mr Calderbank said his son was happy and healthy and he was looking forward to teaching him his favourite music and sports.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Nurse Unit Manager Ellie Grieve said baby Eddie was a special gift for Mr Calderbank for Father's Day
"No doubt the family is eagerly awaiting mum and bub's homecoming in time for a weekend of celebrations," Ms Grieve said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
