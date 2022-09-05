Five Councillors have stood by their decision to vote against a report on community consultation for the draft Birkdale Community Precinct after backlash from one of their elected colleagues.
The councillors said there was a lack of research to support feasibility of the BCP and believed fellow councillors were rushing into making decisions on the project.
Advertisement
Councillors Wendy Boglary, Adelia Berridge, Paul Bishop, Lance Hewlett and Paul Golle all voted against Council's endorsement of the report on a survey responded to by less than one per cent of Redland residents.
The motion was tied five-five and carried by Mayor Karen Williams' deciding vote at the August general meeting.
Councillor Rowanne McKenzie slammed her colleagues who voted against the motion and said they were not accurately representing their communities.
Cr Bishop said he had not seen enough research and planning to support the report.
"Until I see vital studies completed and a relevant business case in place, I will keep asking questions about risks, costs and impacts on behalf of people, place and our budgets. That is my job and my choice," he said.
"Many residents have told me they disengaged from consultation after council announced plans for an Olympic venue on the site.
"I don't believe the consultation report reflects that strong local sentiment."
Cr Boglary said the community needed access to full and complete information on cost in the short and long term before she could support motions to move the project along.
"My request for further financial reports and supporting data before proceeding with a masterplan is driven by the dynamic and rapidly changing domestic and global economic situation and as a responsible representative I need to be certain that the legacy of the BCP for future generation is an asset and not an enduring liability," she said.
"The last available cost modelling for BCP was completed in 2019 and remains unreleased to the public. The world has changed significantly since then."
Cr Hewlett said he would also support the project once more cost analysis had been done.
"I support voting to allow time for sufficient financial costings and believe I am representing the community," she said.
"While all the bells and whistles have been highlighted on going costs, the legacy, has not been mentioned"
Cr Berridge said the community wanted further reporting into the investment strategy and her vote aligned with their wants and needs.
"I'm mindful we need to complete the 65 projects in our Corporate Plan and I need to be representing all the community and make responsible decisions on their behalf because the community has been very clear with saying they will not accept another increase in their rates from this council," she said.
Cr Golle said he stood by his decision and believed the Olympics was "expensive wishful thinking" from the state government, considering the current state of global politics.
"I also think the state government is quite happy to fund a whitewater facility forcing through the Olympics, leaving councillors to cop the flak from community," he said.
Advertisement
"I firmly believe they have no regard for the Redlands ratepayers who will have to maintain that facility into the future"
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.