Redland City Bulletin

Matt Hammelmann point delivers nail-biting semi final win for Redland-Victoria Point Sharks

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hammelmann kicked a behind after the siren to put Redland-Victoria Point Sharks into a preliminary final. Picture supplied/QAFL

A point from Matt Hammelmann after the final siren has put Redland-Victoria Point Sharks within touching distance of a first-ever state league grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.