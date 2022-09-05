A point from Matt Hammelmann after the final siren has put Redland-Victoria Point Sharks within touching distance of a first-ever state league grand final.
The former Brisbane Lions player booted the winning behind from about 50 metres out with the scores locked at 79-all in Saturday's semi final clash against Palm Beach Currumbin.
A good crowd turned out for the game at Totally Workwear Park, with some jumping the fence to celebrate with players after the winning point.
The QAFL side has racked up several achievements this year, including registering the most regular season wins in its history (14) and winning its first state league final in a decade last week.
Coach Phil Carse said the kick to win the semi-final could not have been in better hands than the 26-year-old former Lion.
"It took a fair kick to register any score but he managed to get it through for a point, and that was enough to get us the win," he said.
"There was actually a slight breeze going against that end, so it was always going to take someone who could really kick the footy a long way. It was the point of the season."
The Sharks now face Aspley Hornets in a preliminary final showdown in Brisbane this weekend for a shot at playing in the big dance against the high-flying Broadbeach Cats.
"We have won one and they have won one this year, so we are really evenly matched," Carse said.
"We are just trying to focus on each week as it comes. We have been trying to tick off little bits of history the whole way through this season.
"I think we had the most ever wins in the regular season with 14. We hadn't won a final at state league level in a decade, so we ticked off that one in the first week."
Redland-Victoria Point raced out to a 30-point lead in the first term but Palm Beach clawed their way back to deliver a nail-biting finale.
"It was a little bit like our first final. We started the game really well and then from there the opposition got back in from the second quarter," Carse said.
"It was an arm-wrestle during the second half and we did enough to get the win on the final siren."
Carse said the side's successful season was having a positive impact on the club's supporters and junior players.
"It has been good to have an uninterrupted run and great for footy in general to be back up and running," he said.
"For us in the Redlands, it is just really good for our community that we've had a positive season, especially [because] through those NEAFL years it was pretty tough going for our club.
"To see all the people from our community and all the junior players get out and support our senior players, that is really special and will give us a good foundation for the future."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
