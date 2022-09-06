Redland City Bulletin

Redland Art Awards finalists include seven bayside creatives

Updated September 6 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:55am
Seven Redland artists have been recognised among 49 artists from Across Australian in the Redland Art Awards 2022. File picture.

A total of 49 artists, including seven from the Redlands, have been named finalists in the Redland Art Awards 2022, selected from hundreds of entries from across Australia.

