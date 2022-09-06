A total of 49 artists, including seven from the Redlands, have been named finalists in the Redland Art Awards 2022, selected from hundreds of entries from across Australia.
Presented by the Redland Art Gallery, the painting competition which has run since 1981 received 479 entries from artists around the country in 2022.
Redland Art Gallery Director Emma Bain said she was delighted by national interests in the awards.
"We have received entries from every state and territory and it has been a real privilege working on the shortlisting panel to decide on the 49 finalists," Ms Bain said.
"Once the exhibition opens in October, our visitors can also choose their favourite work by placing a vote for the Meredith Foxton People's Choice Award, which is proudly sponsored by Redland Yurara Art Society Inc."
Judges This year's judges are Dr Fiona Foley (Badtjala artist and Senior Lecturer, Queensland College of Art Griffith University), Dr Holly Arden (Interim Director, UQ Art Museum), Hamish Sawyer (Independent curator and writer) and Emma Bain (Director, Redland Art Gallery) sorted through the entries for the selected 49 finalists.
Mayor Karen Williams said Redland artists had also been recognised.
"Redlands Coast has a thriving arts community so I am very excited that seven local artists are among the finalists, which includes 38 Queensland artists."
Shortlisted Redlands Coast artists are Chase Archer, Michael Hume, Heine Iedema, Kim Knight, Maya Peters, Frances Rice-Jordan and May Sheppard.
The awards offer an acquisitive prize of $15,000, runner-up awards of $4000 and $2500 and The Meredith Foxton People's Choice Award of $500.
Redland Art Awards winners will be announced Friday, October 14 and an exhibition of the shortlisted works will be exhibited at Redland Art Gallery, Cleveland from October 16 until December 4.
A list of finalists is available on the Redland Art Awards website and an image gallery of the finalist artworks will be available to view online from 16 October to coincide with the exhibition.
Presented by Redland Art Gallery, the Redland Art Awards are an initiative of Redland City Council in conjunction with event sponsors Redland Yurara Art Society and Stark Creations.
