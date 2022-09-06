A Redland man has completed a mammoth swimming challenge and raised more than $16,300 for his friend in need.
Matthew Fish swam for five hours straight at Victoria Point PCYC to raise money for his close friend Ben Charden, a father of two facing a lengthy cancer battle.
Mr Fish, his family and the Redlands community raised more than $16,300 for the Carden family to help with medical bills and everyday expenses.
The goal was reached after Mr Fish swam a total of 626 laps - equal to 15.65 kilometres - followd by lunch and raffles at the Victoria Point Tavern on Saturday September 3.
He said he was proud he was able to rally the community to help Mr Carden who was "like a brother."
"I'm very proud of my achievement, it was very tough. Especially the last hour was physically demanding, but the support at the pool through the whole five hours was awesome," Mr Fish said.
"From family and friends, the local and greater local community got right behind this event it was mind blowing how much support this event got in such a short amount of time."
Mr Fish said it was a small effort to help a mate through the fight of his life.
"Ben is fighting hard and looking great, doctors think he is doing awesome."
"The money will help out Ben, Wendy and their kids with ongoing medical costs, treatments and mortgage repayments.
"I just want to make a special mention to YMCA Victoria point for letting us hold it there and also Liz the lifeguard who donated her time so we could hold the event safely.
"I'd just like to say what an awesome community we have here in Redlands. I'm proud to be a Redlands boy."
