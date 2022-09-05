A Lamb Island man has been kicked off a ferry and arrested after allegedly harassing passengers while traveling to the bay islands.
The 54-year-old was on a trip from Redland Bay to Macleay Island on Saturday, September 3 when police allege he acted in a disorderly manner.
Advertisement
He was removed from the ferry at Macleay Island but reportedly obstructed a police officer as he was being arrested.
The man is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date. His alleged offences include public nuisance, fare evade and obstruct police.
Several people have come away unscathed from the scene of a fire at Thornlands.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to a home about 8.45pm on Sunday after reports of a kitchen fire.
Multiple people were assessed at the scene but all were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.