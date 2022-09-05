Redland City Bulletin

Man, 54, kicked off ferry to bay islands after allegedly harassing passengers

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 5 2022 - 9:00pm
A man was kicked off a ferry travelling from Redland Bay to Macleay Island at the weekend. File picture

A Lamb Island man has been kicked off a ferry and arrested after allegedly harassing passengers while traveling to the bay islands.

