Plans to build a modern four-storey unit block near two schools at Ormiston are currently before Redland City Council, adding to an extensive list of recently lodged development proposals in the region.
Applicants Valacove Pty Ltd propose knocking down a two-storey home on a 646 square metre block at 8 Dundas Street to make way for a spacious four-unit complex.
Town planning reports lodged with the council show the proposal for a 13-metre building height is in line with the medium density zone and is code assessable, meaning it will not require public consultation.
The units would be positioned about 400 metres from Ormiston train station, two kilometres from the Cleveland CBD and in close proximity to Ormiston State School and Ormiston College.
Plans show each unit will have views to the bay, a media room, bar, four bedrooms and an open plan living, dining and kitchen area.
Ormiston is the second most expensive suburb for house prices in the Redlands, according to Domain data released earlier this year.
The proposal comes as the council assesses a four-storey, 23-unit development application on the neighbouring block at 101-111 Gordon Street.
A planning report submitted to Redland City Council says the Dundas Street development will feature a "well-articulated" facade and "generous" private open spaces.
"The proposal is identified as being consistent with the overall outcomes for the medium density residential zone code ..." the report read.
"The number of storeys is essentially irrelevant in terms of scale because there is no difference between the scale of a three-storey 13 metre building and four-storey 13 metre building.
"On this basis, the design is not considered overbearing and is consistent with the expectations for development in the medium density residential zone."
Several development applications are currently before the council, including a proposal to demolish the Bay Air Motel on Middle Street and replace it with an eight-storey unit complex.
An application was also lodged this week for a four-storey apartment at 121 Shore Street North near the Old Courthouse Restaurant.
The state government has recently pushed the council to revisit its housing strategy to plan for expected population growth.
Local Government Minister Steven Miles last year warned he may use his ministerial powers to force the council into completing a housing strategy addressing diversity, affordability and housing choice.
"I have power as the planning minister to take an action and request the department to undertake any necessary work where a state interest is affected," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
