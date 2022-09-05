Sometimes Silence speaks louder than words.
That is the hope of director, co producer, choreographer and performer Thomas Kelly in the work, Silence, presented by Karul Projects and coming to RPAC at 7.30pm on October 14.
The work combines dance, theatre, drumming and some text to bring out the First Nation's Commonwealth treaty in art form. It brings the treaty out into the open and invites a new talking point.
It asks what a treaty could bring to First Nations Australia, and offers the creation of another agreement and conversation.
"It's always there and this isn't a political work, but I hope that people walk away continuing the conversation. This is our support given quietly. There is rare information in the work and some crowds may not have witnessed it before," Mr Kelly said.
Mr Kelly describes Silence as highly physical with lively music and a strong pulsing drum beat to dance to.
"People think of didgeridoos, but that is more Top End. The first nation's people often used drums covered with possum skin as part of the dance culture," he said.
Through the beating of a drum, bodies thrash through frequencies to uncover what lies in the Silence.
"Silence can give stories and strength, yet Silence can wound. There's Silence between the stars as the Emu travels across the night sky, or the dancer's energy when they hit the cut, the rupture between rhythms and movement where the spirit world can enter. It's also the deafening Silence under white noise."
Mr Kelly said the work was inspired in 2018 and he hoped that it would lead to larger events. It made its world premiere at the Brisbane Festival in 2020 to rave reviews and is now touring Queensland.
"We are a small younger company and our trajectory is to get our name out there," he said.
"We love performing and it doesn't matter if the audience is 500 or just a few. If the audience walks away inspired, we have succeeded," he said.
Tickets are $18-$35, and school groups receive one teacher ticket free per 10 students. Book on or 3829 8131 or visit rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
This tour has received financial assistance from the Queensland Government through the Arts Queensland's Touring Queensland Fund.
