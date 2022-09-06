Redland City Bulletin

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath forecasts 2023 opening for 28 new beds at Redland Hospital

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New beds at Redland Hospital are expected to open in the second half of 2023. Photo by Jordan Crick

New beds promised for Redland Hospital are expected to come online next year as tenders go out for multi-million dollar upgrades at five Queensland hospitals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.