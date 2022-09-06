New beds promised for Redland Hospital are expected to come online next year as tenders go out for multi-million dollar upgrades at five Queensland hospitals.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said construction on all projects was due to begin in early 2023 and new beds would be operational in the last six months of the year.
Redland Hospital will receive $25 million towards a modular ward expansion that will deliver 28 new beds, boosting capacity at the facility by almost 15 per cent.
The expansion was promised in the 2022-23 state government budget and is part of a $144.3 million spend to fast-track capacity upgrades at five of the state's hospitals.
"Following the finalisation of the tenders, construction of each of these projects is due to commence by early next year, with the beds to be completed and operational in the second half of next year," Ms D'Ath said.
Redland Hospital has come under intense scrutiny in recent times, with ramping hitting 68 per cent during the June quarter this year, placing it behind Logan Hospital and the PA Hospital in Brisbane.
Several residents have also voiced their concerns about long wait times at the hospital, with one man telling a health forum last year that he had waited five and a half hours for emergency treatment.
A Redland Hospital insider who spoke with the Redland City Bulletin in 2021 made claims of a bullying and blame culture, and executives using COVID as an excuse to cover for poor bed management.
Ms D'Ath, who has staunchly defended the state's health system amid repeated attacks from the LNP, said the government was making critical infrastructure investments to meet current demand and respond to future challenges.
"These investments are part of the Queensland Government's $229.7 million Accelerated Infrastructure Delivery Plan, which is delivering vital health infrastructure across the state," she said.
"A total of 2509 beds will be delivered statewide as part of our $9.78 billion Queensland Health and Hospitals Plan, which is additional to the 869 beds already being delivered through current expansion projects."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said earlier this year that the state government was "progressing" a business case study for full-scale expansion at Redland Hospital.
More than 150 beds will be brought online across the five hospitals as part of the $144.3 million investment.
Upgrades at Redlands come on top of the intensive care unit and additional beds promised during the 2020 state election campaign.
The upgrades were forecast for completion in late 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
