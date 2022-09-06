Redland City Bulletin
Watch

Shark drone program to continue at Straddie for next three years

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whaler sharks spotted by SharkSmart drone at North Stradbroke Island in November 2021. Picture by QLD Government

Drone surveillance of shark activity at North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) protecting beachgoers at Main Beach is set to continue for at least three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.