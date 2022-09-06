Drone surveillance of shark activity at North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) protecting beachgoers at Main Beach is set to continue for at least three years.
The regular drone surveillance by Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) under the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Shark Control Program has extended a trial which began in 2020.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the drones were an added layer of protection with drumlines already at the beach.
"...The news that the drone surveillance trial at Main Beach will continue for another three years is fantastic news for locals and visitors who can't wait to spend the warmer months enjoying our great beaches."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the drones had been effective.
"The drone surveillance program has already seen occasions where swimmers had to be evacuated from the water at Main Beach because of the risk to swimmers," Mr Brown said.
"The drones have also helped to co-ordinate rescue situations involving rips and with missing persons searches."
SLSQ Chief Executive Officer Dave Whimpey said the high-tech gadgets were helping surf lifesavers on their patrols and provide information on shark activity.
"Shark spotting drones are a 21st century solution that gives our lifesavers more capacity to spot and monitor sharks thereby enhancing the safety of water users," he said.
"Since the SharkSmart drone trial commenced in September 2020, SLSQ has operated 3669 drone flights, across the five beaches in the trial, flying a total of 1468 km and spotting 174 sharks, including 48 large sharks estimated to be more than 2m in length.
"Continuing and expanding the SharkSmart drone trial will provide further valuable data about shark behaviour at some of Queensland's most popular beaches."
The trial will continue until at least 2025 with finding of $2 million per year on top of the initial $1.75 for the project in 2021-22.
Drones will be at beaches on Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, North Stradbroke Island and Magnetic Island and four new sites at Rainbow Beach, Bribie Island, Noosa Main Beach, and Kurrawa Beach to be operational before the 2022 summer school holidays.
The extended drone surveillance trial does not include any changes to the Shark Control Program's nets or drumlines.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
