Another Red Rose rally was held at Cleveland last Friday to remember the lives of five lives lost in alleged domestic violence attacks across Queensland in recent weeks.
The rallies are held around the state when a person is killed at the hands of a loved one or family member. They have run for the last 12 years.
Advertisement
Friday's rally honoured four women and one man, Susan Duffy, Tania Trickey, Florrie Reuben, Jifeng Lui and her son Wenhau Du, all killed in Queensland
Organiser Anna McCormack said every rally held was key to raising awareness.
"Too many women and their children continue to die at the hands of the men they loved," Ms McCormack said.
"Service providers are encouraged to attend and today's rally was attended by a number of staff from Queensland Corrective Services to whom I am grateful because they are prepared to take a stand."
Rallies across Queensland were held over two days from Atherton to the Gold Coast, Mackay to Toowoomba.
Cleveland attendees were addressed by Maybanke Accommodation and Support Service President Jacky Burkett who spokes about the organisation's work in crisis accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic and family violence.
Ms McCormack said rallies in Cleveland had been an important initiative since they began in 2019.
"Many of the rallies across Queensland are hosted by service providers but in Cleveland it's a citizen initiative," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.