Dedicated birdwatchers are headed to the Redlands for the annual migration of native shorebirds at Cleveland.
With entertainment, art and community programs throughout the morning on Saturday September 17 from 8.30-11.30am, residents and visitors can catch a glimpse native birds returning to Moreton Bay at the free event.
One of the returning travellers will be the Eastern Curlew, making its way back to the Toondah Harbour Wetlands from a marathon 12,000km trip from Siberia and Alaska.
Convened by the Australian Conservation Foundation Community Bayside (ACF) and Redlands2030, the Welcome Back Shorebirds event returns in 2022 after a COVID hiatus.
ACF member Tania Kromoloff said they hoped to throw a welcome party for the birds returning home.
"There's something for everyone at the get together. We'll be creating a large community art banner to celebrate the amazing wildlife that lives in and around our part of Moreton Bay Marine Park," she said.
A draw card is a community project to create an art banner celebrating the wildlife living in and around Moreton Bay, with music, food and face painting.
There will also be high powered scopes set up for visitors to see the birds up close as they feed on the wetlands.
Bird experts BirdLife Australia president Martine Maron and Queensland Waders Study Group member Robert Bush will share their knowledge of the native wildlife.
Organisers also hope to educate people on the proposed Toondah Harbour development and potential impacts on the native wildlife.
RSVP online or on Facebook and contact acfcommunitybayside@gmail.com for more information
