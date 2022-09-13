Property details:
Raby Bay
Set on a large 804 square metre block, this meticulously maintained waterfront home is a boat lover's paradise with a generous quay line and pontoon.
This is the ideal home and lifestyle you've been dreaming of.
It's the perfect family home with established gardens and a light filled, welcoming formal entry opening to a huge air-conditioned family room.
Highlights of this room are vast floor to ceiling windows with plantation shutters and a featured wet bar.
The home also offers an abundance of separate entertaining areas and a spacious, central kitchen with beautiful views to the canal.
A formal lounge and dining room provides additional entertaining space and features a stunning fireplace as well as air-conditioning.
The family room opens to expansive alfresco area with electronic privacy screens, overlooking the sparkling salt-water swimming pool and stunning canal vistas.
Upstairs presents four bedrooms, all with plenty of robe space and the Master suite offering air-conditioning, a walk-through robe, ensuite and private balcony.
A full bathroom and laundry is also on this level.
The stunning home is perfectly positioned within walking distance to the Raby Bay Harbourside restaurant precinct, Cleveland CBD, train station and nearby parklands.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
