Police have been blown away with the Mount Cotton community's support for Coffee with a Cop.
Residents braved some light rain to join Redland Bay Police and the Bayside Crime Prevention Team for the event at Sourdough Bakers on Tuesday, August 30.
Advertisement
Coffee with a Cop is a Queensland Police initiative that gives communities a chance to meet officers and learn crime prevention tips over a coffee.
Sergeant Chris Hebblethwaite said the turnout at Mount Cotton Shopping Centre was better than expected.
"An engaged and connected community is always your first defence when it comes to preventing crime and Mount Cotton certainly had that on display," he said.
"Big shout-out to the community for your support. Looking forward to seeing you all at our next Coffee with a Cop at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre on September 13."
Sergeant Hebblethwaite reminded residents to always remove valuables from cars and keep them locked when unattended.
The warning comes as officers from the Bayside Patrol Group urge residents to ensure their vehicles and registration plates are secure.
The Crime Prevention Unit recommends that residents avoid parking on the street and secure plates with tamper-resistant screws.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.