The tide is washing in some talent to the bay islands in what promises to be the biggest festival yet seen in the Redlands.
The Tide Festival will run from September 23 to October 3 with a myriad of arts and cultural events, guaranteed to bring interest and focus to the bay islands.
Festival director Jeremy Staples of Russell Island said the festival was a tool to bring the community together and to showcase and connect the wider community and the islands.
He said it sprang from the Sea Market which had become an annual event at Karragarra Island and was now in its 25th year. The market continues this year as a key festival event, running from 8.30am to 7pm on September 25 with at least 100 stalls and multiple stages running. There is a dedicated workshop zone with children's and family activities. This extended program has been enabled by sponsor bay Islands Property.
"We have combined with the Woodford Folk festival to present the Festival of Small Halls and are bringing national and international talent to two stages with workshops and demonstrations.
"It is a huge event," he said.
The festival opens with King Tide, being staged from 3pm to 9pm on September 23 at Macleay Island.
Special guest speaker is Hannah Moloney of Gardening Australia who will feature at the Green Thumb gathering.
The Festival of Small Halls spring tour features Canadian folk singer Catherine Maclellan and multi instrumentalist Karl Williams and will be staged at the Russell Island recreation hall from 6pm to 8.30pm on September 28.
"When I arrived at Woodford in 2019, I knew I'd be coming back. I am excited to explore and meet so many new friends and share my heart through my songs and stories, Ms MacLellan said.
The Tide Festival involves all of the islands including Coochiemudlo and North Stradbroke.
"There will be fun from the start. There will be a festival barge which encourages community choir singing on the way over. That way people arriving to the islands will already be involved and have made friends," Mr Staples said.
"We want to create experiences and show just how amazing the islands are. They are undervalued and a little push and a bit of support from a few people will open some eyes. It is all there, ready to go."
Entertainment for the festival is as diverse as the islands with surf rock, ska, indie-pope, world music and a touch of opera at sunset on the shore.
Visual art is being shown through Art My Word and there will be several nature themed workshops for painting, weaving and embroidery techniques. Island artists will also be showcased in the second ever screening of Island Magic.
Coochiemudlo will be featured on October 2 with a tour of the beach markets, gardens, artist studios, food venues, museum and music venues. There will be guided kayaking, bird watching and walking tours.
More on tidefestival.com.au
