Redland City Bulletin

Victoria Point songstress delivers powerful R U OK? message with Choir of Hard Knocks

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aislinn Sharp has delivered another powerful mental health message for R U OK? Day. Picture supplied

Victoria Point songstress Aislinn Sharp has teamed up with Choir of Hard Knocks to deliver a powerful message in a new R U OK? Day video featuring her 2020 song Matter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.