Victoria Point songstress Aislinn Sharp has teamed up with Choir of Hard Knocks to deliver a powerful message in a new R U OK? Day video featuring her 2020 song Matter.
Ms Sharp and the Melbourne-based choir members have never met in person but feature alongside each other in the video thanks to a concept made popular during the pandemic.
Virtual choirs feature clips of people performing a song individually but are edited together so they appear to be singing in harmony, just like if they were on stage.
Ms Sharp said Matter was one of the first songs the choir had rehearsed after lockdowns ended in Melbourne and had helped the band reconnect after a period of great separation.
"I have been reflecting on this, because it has been over two years since I first contacted them and I never could have imagined everything that has happened since then," she said.
"To hear that the song has really inspired and helped the choir to connect is a really wonderful thing."
R U OK? Day is held each September and encourages people to start a conversation about mental health in their workplace, school or home.
Ms Sharp said she initiated the virtual choir project more than two years ago but it had taken some time to put together due to COVID restrictions.
"Because not everyone had the skills or the [technology] resources, we actually had to wait until the lockdowns ended," she said.
"Melbourne had restrictions at the start of this year where they had to wear a mask if they wanted to sing together, so they delayed rehearsals until it was legally safe for them to take the masks off.
"This song has really helped them to connect again as a choir, because they have been so disconnected since 2020."
Ms Sharp said she got emotional viewing the final product, which is due to premiere on YouTube at 10am on September 8.
"When you see the video, you will notice the choir members are all wearing their purple shirt and they're all being filmed in the same room," Ms Sharp said.
"Then there is me in my yellow shirt in a completely different room. The other thing is I have never met any of them.
"Even my producer in Melbourne, PattyBoomba, I have never met him either so I have this connection with Melbourne, working with all of these people online.
"I see all these amazing people that I have never met but we have this amazing connection through my song, and I can see what it means to them through their performance."
You can view the video here.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
