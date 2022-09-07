Redland City Bulletin

Trees will be removed in build of Heinemann Road Sports Precinct

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 9:00pm
Trees at the Heinemann Road Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct site will be removed in Council's master plan. Pictures supplied

A koala advocacy group says Redland City Council's major sporting project will impact native wildlife, but a Council representative says it plans to protect and preserve as much habitat as possible.

