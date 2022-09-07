Thornlands retirees are reflecting on the early days at Moreton Shores as the village celebrates its 15-year anniversary.
About 100 residents, including some who have lived at the complex since it opened in 2007, exchanged stories over cake at a birthday bash this month.
The Bolton Clarke-owned facility is based at Thornlands and has grown from 52 units to 155 since opening, such has been its popularity with the city's older residents.
Daphne Williams said she and husband Brian had rushed to the village one morning in 2007 to secure a unit.
"We were here at 8.15 in the morning to make sure we got the unit that we wanted and to this day we are still really happy with it," she said.
"At the time, we were starting to look at going into a retirement village after my husband had a stroke.
"From day one, we watched the village progress and grow while the facilities started being built and we got really excited about it all.
"When they opened their doors for the first sale we had to be here."
Moreton Shores assistant village manager Debbie Grice said the celebration gave residents the chance to look back on how the village had changed.
"The residents were all sitting around talking about what the village was like when they first arrived," she said.
"In stage one, there was only 52 units whereas now we have 155, so it has grown substantially over those 15 years."
Ms Williams said she loved the community feel of the village and had fond memories of enjoying dinner parties with other residents.
"We used to go from one unit to the other. One was for the entrée, the next for main, and so on," she said.
