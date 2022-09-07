Redland veterans have gained extra support from the federal government through funding for advocacy services.
Redlands RSL will receive $100,000 from the Department of Veteran Affairs Building Excellence in Support and Training Grant.
Bowman MP Henry Pike said the grand was established by the former Coallition Government and would provide support for the RSL to assist defence force members and veterans with assistance and advice about claims, entitlements and services.
"It will contribute towards the costs incurred in providing these services, and will greatly assist locals in navigating the complex processes involved in getting support."
Mr Pike said the local investment in the RSL Redlands Sub Branch was vital to supporting veterans and carrying on their legacy.
"We need to recognise that we have a whole new generation of local veterans coming through who have served in some of the most challenging areas of operations that Australia has been involved in," he said.
"Australia owes a significant debt to our servicemen and women and I am pleased to see some more local investment to support them in accessing services."
Bayside duty senator Murray Watt said the funding would deliver important services.
"Ex-service organisations like the Redlands RSL play a vital role in supporting the more than 5,000 current and former service people in the region," Mr Watt said.
"The Albanese Government is committed to delivering practical support that will improve the welfare and wellbeing of veterans and families, building on services currently available in our community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
