Redland students have been recognised for their moving story about safeguarding the environment with a slew of accolades and award nominations.
Cleveland State School's 2022 Wakakirri team competed in the annual story dance competition last month.
Schools in the competition put on performances which tell stories using movement, acting and dance.
Cleveland State School Wakakirri Dance Team staff member Erin Harris said 2022 was the fourth year the school took part in the competition.
"Each year the school team has gone from strength to strength and has received multiple awards across many genres including nominations for National Festival Awards," Ms Harris said.
"To make their stories more meaningful the school has actively worked and partnered with local and national community groups such as Dolly's Dream, The Redlands Hospital and in 2022, The Redlands Koala Action Group."
Ms Harris said the school's Wakakirri stories engaged Redland organisations to portray issues important to their community through dance.
"This year the theme given for schools throughout Australia was 'Rise'. To align with this theme, teachers, Ms Carolyn Barker and Ms Darcy Rose wrote, directed and choreographed Rising Through Adversitree," she said.
"The story told through dance and music was designed to highlight the effects of human impact on the environment with a specific focus on why as a community we must rise to protect and preserve our native Australian plants and animals to ensure they do not become extinct for future generations."
The Cleveland State School team excelled in their performance on August 11 and won four excellence awards for their ensemble, polished performance, group dance and overall makeup and hair.
The group also won Best direction: Choreography on the day and was nominated for the National Festival Award: Animal Welfare Story and the National Excellence in Performing Arts Award.
The team will find out if they will continue to the national competition in October.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
