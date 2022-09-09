Redland City Bulletin

Independent data finds public transport upgrades would benefit Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transdev Managing Director Mark McKenzie says upgrades to roads and bus fleets will improve public transport and liveability in the Redlands. Picture by Emily Lowe

A bayside public transport expert says connection between the Redlands and beyond is improving with road and bus upgrades as independent data finds public transport in the Redlands needs improving.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.