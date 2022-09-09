A bayside public transport expert says connection between the Redlands and beyond is improving with road and bus upgrades as independent data finds public transport in the Redlands needs improving.
The independent data by economics consultants Econisis, commissioned by the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, found Redlands was far behind the rest of south-east Queensland on liveability.
It outlined public transport as a significant "push" factor as connectivity between the Redlands and the rest of south-east Queensland was not sufficient for people wanting to live in the region due to distance and travel times.
Transdev Managing Director Mark McKenzie said the Redlands was well serviced with 27 bus routes on top of the state managed rail network.
"Our routes cover the whole of the Redlands area from Manly right down through Redland Bay," Mr McKenzie said.
They enter and exit at different points in the Redlands and the service the city and the busway down south.
"We move people around the Redlands and we also move people to and from work, into the city and anywhere in between."
Mr McKenzie said despite congestion issues in the city, the speed in which public transport riders could get to and from the city for work and leisure would improve.
"The Redlands is a distance from the city but most of the services that we operate as Transdev on behalf of Translink operate around the Redlands," he said.
"We then have express services into the City, so say from Carindale the buses aren't picking up until it reaches the City.
"As the road network is being improved and the major intersection at Carindale is about to reopen, this will include bus priority lanes which will improve the travel times."
Transdev will soon implement 17 zero-emissions buses to its fleet to make public transport rides more comfortable for passengers and better for the environment.
Mr McKenzie said the local network servicing residents and visitors was already efficient in getting people around Redlands coast.
"If you are local to the area, the public transport network as it exists is quite good," Mr McKenzie said.
"It's quite frequent on all of the main arterial routes, getting between the major centers, connecting up with ferries for island residents and growing in support of further development and subdivision particularly in the Redland Bay Area."
"It's only getting better as roadways and fleets improve."
