A Redlands banker is pushing greater awareness on scams and financial abuse as fraudsters become more sophisticated in their attempts to steal money from unsuspecting victims.
The warning comes as the ACCC reveals Australians lost more than $2 billion to scams last year, despite government and police disrupting more fraudulent activity than ever before.
Victoria Point Bank of Queensland owner-manager Daniel Connor said scams were a regular occurrence and urged people to protect themselves and their money.
"We unfortunately see this on a weekly, if not daily basis," he said.
"There are a lot of business scams out there now that are coming through on email and people are clicking through links and text messages.
"There are still a lot of phone scams out there as well and some of them are really clever, promising higher returns on money."
Mr Connor said people should seek independent financial advice prior to investing, be careful with online interactions and always confirm bank details over the phone.
"A lot of time scams start at small amounts and then get bigger and bigger as they go undetected," he said.
"We have set measures in place from a personal point of view [but] if people jump on their own internet banking and want to send money outside, we can't control that as much.
"We do have fraud protection and some blocks internally ... and we are also getting out there and doing sessions with retirement villages in our area."
Mr Connor also urged awareness on financial abuse, claiming it was more common than people might think, particularly for elderly people who were dependent on others.
Australian Banking Association data has revealed half of all Australians are worried about a loved one experiencing financial abuse.
"With the demographic we have in the Redlands, there are quite a few retirement villages and older people, Mr Connor said.
"Sometimes customers will tell us if there is something happening and sometimes they won't, but we can identify some triggers.
"[That includes] when people want to withdraw their whole pension and there are people hanging around the branch, such as family or whatnot."
Mr Connor said people should safeguard important documents, keep a close eye on assets and speak to a counsellor if experiencing money problems.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
