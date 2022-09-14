Cleveland
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery Community Morning Tea is on September 17 from 10am-12pm. Find out about memberships and chat with artists. RSVP to info@oldschoolhousegallery.org.au or leave a message on 3821 2419.
Mt Cotton
The Mt Cotton Hall Committee runs Old Time/New Vogue dance on the third Saturday of each month at the Mt Cotton Hall from 7.30pm. Entry $10, all dancers welcome. Contact 3206 7617.
Cleveland
Cleveland Heights Retirement Village garage sale will be held Saturday, September 17 from 7am with second hand items and crafts, and food from village residents.
Capalaba
Share stories with your little ones in an engaging and interactive session at Capalaba Library with movement, action rhymes, songs and stories Wednesday, September 14 from 11-11.30am. Book online
Cleveland
Hone your wizardry skills in a magical basics crash course. Complete our mystical tasks - including potion mixing, tongue-twisting spells and wand training - to earn your official wizarding certificate at Cleveland Library Thursday, September 15 from 3-4pm.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street run for more than 302 years Sunday, September 18.
Alexandra Hills
Live music at Alex Hills Hotel, 9pm Fridays and Saturdays.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts weekly activities including Mah Jong Western every Monday from 8.30am-12pm. $5 for members, $10 for non-members.
