Redlands Rugby League Club has put the call out for community members with a passion for footy to help bayside teams grow and individual players improve their skills in 2023.
Teams across all age groups from under 6s just learning the game to skilled open men's teams are in need of coaching staff when the club celebrates its 52nd year.
Redlands Rugby League Club Secretary Nina Lofipo said both experienced and developing coaches were welcome to apply for positions.
"They are specifically looking for coaches that focus on players playing the greatest game into adulthood," she said.
Ms Lofipo said the club's philosophy was important for both new and veteran coaches to maintain.
"We are not looking for coaches to put trophies in cabinets. We are looking for coaches to make great boys and girls leaders in our community," she said.
"Winning is simply a byproduct of great coaching and development of our children."
She said the club has achieved a good reputation in the Redlands due to their good sportsmanship and community club.
"Redlands is a family club that has zero tolerance to poor behaviour. Redlands aim to coach entire age groups and individuals and teach positive attitudes and respect towards all referees and officials," Ms Lofipo said.
The Redlands club plays out of the Pinklands sporting complex and is a leading community and family club with the highest retention rate in the state.
Future and present coaches looking to join the club can apply for the 2023 season online. Applications close September 15 2022.
Fill in the application form at https://www.cognitoforms.com/RedlandsRugbyLeagueClub/redlandsrugbyleague2023coachingapplication to apply.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
