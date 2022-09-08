Redland City Bulletin

Rugby League Coaches wanted for Redland Parrots 2023 season

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands Rugby League Club has put the call out for coaches for the 2023 season. Picture supplied

Redlands Rugby League Club has put the call out for community members with a passion for footy to help bayside teams grow and individual players improve their skills in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.