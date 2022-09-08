South-east Queensland could get an early taste of storm season this week as a cold front sweeps through multiple states.
Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim will be spared the worst of conditions, with severe thunderstorms most likely to occur over southern Queensland and inland New South Wales.
Senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said severe thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail.
She said widespread rainfall totals of 15-40 mm were likely for much of eastern and southern Australia, but locally higher totals were possible with thunderstorms.
The Weather Bureau rates Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim a 100 per cent chance of rain on Friday and there is also the possibility of an early spring thunderstorm.
"We are expecting widespread rainfall totals of 15-40mm across much of eastern and southern Australia," Ms Johnson said.
"We could see isolated falls much higher, particularly with thunderstorms.
"This might not sound like a lot of rainfall, but given a lot of it is going to be falling in already flooded areas, we are expecting to see renewed river rises ..."
Overnight temperatures in Beaudesert could dip between 10 and 14 degrees on Friday before another drop into single figures on Sunday.
Rainfall in the major south-east city centres is expected to top out at 15mm.
It comes as the Weather Bureau forecasts wetter-than-average conditions for eastern Australia between October and December.
"We are currently in the middle of negative Indian Ocean dipole event and we also have above average sea surface temperatures around Australia," Ms Johnson said.
"These conditions mean there is a lot of available moisture that can be dragged into these weather systems as they cross the country.
"They do tend to give us higher rainfall over eastern Australia."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
