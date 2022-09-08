Plans to introduce fees for existing free parking at Redland Hospital when the facility's blue-ribbon car park opens next year has attracted strong criticism, with one MP branding the move a "sneaky tax" on locals.
A Metro South Health spokeswoman said parking across the hospital campus would become paid when the new multi-million dollar facility opened in 2023, as had been the case at other major south-east Queensland hospitals.
Advertisement
The Redland City Bulletin revealed last week that the seven-level car park was behind schedule, with mention of a predicted 2022 opening date for the facility removed from the Queensland Health website last month.
The state government spruiked an early 2022 completion date for the facility prior to the last election but that has now been pushed back to late this year, with an opening slated for early-2023.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said existing car parking spaces were expected to be reduced around the site to make way for construction as the state government completed expansion works at the hospital.
It is unclear how the site will function, including if boom gates and ticket stations will be introduced.
"The car parking spaces could be reduced around the site for extra construction," Mr Brown said.
"The money paid for car parking goes to the actual funding of the car park. Plans and costings will be delivered closer to the date of opening."
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath's office was contacted for comment on the proposed fee arrangements, including if all free parking was to become paid, but declined to respond.
It is understood parking fees at the new multi-level facility would be similar to those at the newly-opened Logan Hospital car park, where a ticket costs $3 for an hour stay.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the proposal to move away from free parking was a "sneaky tax on health" for Redlanders.
"To add a new fee to current free spaces is akin to hitting people who are sick with a new tax," he said.
"Many patients and their families are regular visitors to the hospital and they should have the choice of free parking if they wish.
"To take it away would be grossly unfair and the resultant parking costs would add to the financial and emotional strain of a long-term illness."
Mr Brown said Mr Robinson's comments were hypocritical as the LNP had no plans for free parking at the state's hospitals.
"They didn't take that to the last election when these announcements were made and to pretend that the LNP would have free parking on the site [at Redlands] is just ridiculous," he said.
"Car parking down there has always been a mess. Labor is the only one who has brought forward a solution to fix it.
Advertisement
"We have gone above and beyond our promise and delivered an even bigger car park with seven levels instead of five levels."
A Metro South Health spokeswoman said last week that fees were used for cost recovery and there would be no profit for the hospital.
Mr Robinson called for the state government to be upfront about its plans for the existing free parking spaces.
"Whilst the new multi-storey car park is a necessary addition, it should have been constructed years ago and it shouldn't come at the expense of existing free parking," he said.
Metro South Health was also contacted for comment.
Advertisement
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.