Opposition back-bencher and Bowman MP Henry Pike said he would advocate for issues important to the lives of Redland residents when he gave his maiden speech in parliament on Monday.
Mr Pike said he hoped to use his role to secure investment for infrastructure in the Redlands.
"The Redlands has experienced massive population growth, but we are suffering without adequate investment in our roads, schools, hospital and island infrastructure," he said.
"It is now less than a decade until my region helps host the 2032 Olympic Games. If governments allow that opportunity to pass my community by without a significant legacy investment in infrastructure, then it will be to our eternal shame.
Mr Pike said he would work to improve issues faced by everyday residents on the bayside and was unapologetic about his political views.
"I will champion the issues that matter to the people in my community, like rising energy costs, the impact of inflation on household budgets, the challenges of raising children in the modern world and protecting Australia's heritage and way-of-life," he said.
"In many ways, the Redlands embodies the values of mainstream suburban Australia. Values that I sought and received a mandate to represent in this place.
"I don't make any apologies for being a social conservative and an economic liberal.
"My beliefs have been shaped by my life's experiences and the values that were instilled in me as a product of my family's long connection with this remarkable country."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
