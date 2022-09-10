A Redlands mum is helping thousands of curly haired people tame their locks daily running a successful online business and supporting her family of four.
Kaycee Bay dropped out of school at 16-years-old. Unsure of her life's direction, she signed up for hairdressing school.
Advertisement
"After completing my studies, I moved to Brisbane aged 19. I knew that wasn't going to go far so I walked away from hairdressing, never to work in a salon again, or so I thought," Ms Bay said.
Ms Bay met her husband, had two children and was a stay at home mum recovering from postpartum depression and trying to regain her confidence when she found a problem she knew was not unique to her.
"Time for showering was limited, time alone was even more limited and a giant, fluffy, mop of curls I had battled with since childhood stopped me feeling confident when I did venture out," she said.
After searching for hair treatment options online Mrs Bay joined an online group for curly haired people to find products and embrace their locks, but she still had issues.
"90% of the products were only available from the USA with shipping costs over $100USD. I knew that we wouldn't be able to afford that, so I set about looking for Australian alternatives."
Some online digging to find products that worked for her gave Ms Bay a passion to share her new found tips and tricks with fellow 'curlies'.
"Not long after I had found a job in a salon with the goal of teaching curly clients just how to look after their curls," Ms Bay said.
Ms Bay went on to start her own online business selling products specifically for curly hair and offering advice to the curly community.
"We launched This Little Curl with one or two brands, a few accessories and a whole lot of dreams," she said.
"I help teach people, from all walks of life, to learn how to look after and love their naturally wavy, curly and kinky hair.
"We have served over 8000 curlies across Australia and New Zealand in those four years and now stock over 30 brands from around the globe."
Ms Bay has had some struggles in between with pregnancy loss and an ADHD diagnosis which led her husband to begin working from home.
She said her hobby business now solely supported her family of four.
"There have been many tears, even more triumphs and a whole lot of lessons learnt but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.