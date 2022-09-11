Redland City Bulletin

Redland Darts Association inducts Christine Patterson as life member

By Amanda Henley
September 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Christine Patterson received Redlands Darts Association Life Member status at the summer season awards. Picture supplied

Redland darts player Christine Patterson has been recognised for her dedication to her club at the Redlands Darts Association summer season awards.

