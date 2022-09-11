Redland darts player Christine Patterson has been recognised for her dedication to her club at the Redlands Darts Association summer season awards.
Ms Patterson received life member status at the awards after devotion to the club for a number of years.
She still plays every Wednesday night with her team Jokers and represents the club in competitions.
Players and teams were awarded trophies on the night.
Division winners of the Wednesday weekly fixtures were The Fun Guns in division one, Whoo Cares in division two and Red Barons in division three.
Amanda Loch took out the women's singles championship and her husband Laurie Loch was the mens division one champion.
Bruce Hutchinson won men's division two and Luka Warlters won division three.
Men's doubles winners were Laurie Loch and Chris Krabbe in division one, Mathew Hickey and Phil Thompson in division two and Gavin Gilchrist and Brendan Moelands in division three.
Sharon Miller and Lorraine Burn won the women's doubles, and Amanda Loch, Laurie Loch and Chris Krabbe won the trebles title.
The winter season is still in full swing and if you are considering playing or entering a team now or next season please contact Ann on 0409265263
Fun Guns 12, Dumpstarz 4; Projectile Dysfunction 15, Whooo Cares 1; Game of Throwns, 10 Darts Simpson's 6.
Highest peg men: Sean Linnane (156).
Wolves 10, Mix it Up 6; Sonic Death Monkeys 9, Eliminators 7; Ducks Nuts 9, Archers 7; Darts Vaders 9, Funny Tuckers 7.
Highest peg men: Chris Quinn and Peter Morris (108), women: Lea Smith (56)
Bridge Burners 12, 3 Darts to the Wind 2; Red Barons 11, What's the Point 3; Phantom Throwers 8, 60s are Us 6.
Highest peg men: Cooper Simpson (88), women: Christine Davis (42).
180's went to Laurie Loch (3), Ben Justice, Dominic Fahey, Andrew Nolan, Brett Golding, Paul O'Malley, Matt Hickey and Steve Morley. Sean Linkage and Paul Quinn both scored 171.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.