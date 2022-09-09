As news of the Queen's death sent shock-waves around the world on Friday, Redland residents have shared their thoughts on the life and passing of Britain's longest-serving monarch.
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully in Scotland early on Friday (AEST) at the age of 96. She reigned for 70 years.
Wellington Point resident Tracy Robson originally hails from England and said the Queen was more than a person, but an institution which calmed a nation.
"She was the light we all sought in dark times, the voice we all wanted to hear at Christmas and she did everything with such elegance and poise," Mrs Robson said.
"It really is hard to imagine her not being here anymore. I feel grateful for all she has done and I know that the love she has shown a nation will be pouring out of our hearts over the days to come as we say goodbye to our Queen.
"I am proud to be British and proud of my Queen."
Thornlands resident Bianca Stubbs said the Queen was a woman of sophistication, elegance and integrity.
"Respected, dignified, unselfish and committed are the words that come to mind when I think of our Queen Elizabeth," she said.
"Strong moral groundings and an un-refuted love and devotion to her family and monarchy are admirable qualities she will forever be remembered for."
Alexandra Hills resident and University of Queenslands Monarchist League Chairman Jack Barton said the monarch's passing was a major marking of change for young people like himself.
"We have just experienced, in the last few hours, a radical change to the one constant that we have known all our lives..." he said.
"It will be with us forever. The Queen was an inspiration to many young people across our Commonwealth, and the world over.
"Humility, compassion, and selflessness are the qualities that we will remember our Queen for."
Wellington Point Resident Debbie Swain said she, like many, had never known a life without Queen Elizabeth.
"...Listening to her Christmas message gave a tradition and stability in a world of ever changing leaders.
"I appreciate her rock solid reign of head of states and commonwealth nations.
"We will never know another human like her in our lifetime," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
