Cleveland has topped the list for most pothole jobs in the Redlands, with council completing more than 700 work orders across the mainland and islands since February.
Roads across south-east Queensland wore the brunt of a severe rain event which lashed 23 local government areas earlier this year, causing extensive flooding and property damage.
Sporting clubs at Capalaba were among the hardest hit in Redlands during the onslaught, with flooding at the greyhound track and rugby league club exceeding 2011 levels.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said Cleveland had recorded the most pothole jobs since February 1 with 135, while Redland Bay came in second with 117.
Macleay Island (28) and Russell Island (22) topped the list for the islands.
"Council has completed 715 work orders since February 1, but actual pothole numbers would exceed this as potentially multiple potholes were repaired as one job at the same site," a council spokeswoman said.
"Currently, costs are recorded collectively for all road maintenance activities and separate costs for pothole repairs are not presently available."
Logan City Council revealed in May that it had repaired more than 1000 potholes since February, while Brisbane City Council has fixed 2653 potholes in the past six months.
Residents can report a road problem - including potholes, damaged signs and blocked storm water drains - to the council using an online form at redland.qld.gov.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
