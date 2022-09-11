TMR confirms meetings on Redlands speed limits

A Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) spokesman has confirmed Council officers met with them to discuss speed limit changes despite the Council denying plans to drop speed limits from 50km/h to 40km/h on unsigned roads.
The TMR spokesman said any proposal for speed limit changes needed to be approved by the state.
"Any option to implement or enable a limited trial of a reduced speed limit in Queensland requires a local government to seek approval from the State Government."
"We understand the matter has not been considered by council," they said.
The TMR spokesman said they met with council officers twice in the last two months to discuss speed limit changes.
"We received an email from Redland City Council (RCC) in May this year seeking advice on reducing speed limits," he said.
"Our officers attended two meetings with RCC officers to provide further advice on 27 July, and 16 August 2022."
Redlands MP Kim Richards and Capalaba MP Don Brown were later briefed by TMR officers about the Council's proposals to drop speed limits across the Redlands.
Despite this, Redland City Council officers said changes to speed limits had not been discussed with TMR officers.
"Council officers regularly meet with Transport and Main Roads officers to discuss issues around road safety, including congestion on state roads, traffic safety, footpaths and pedestrians, and speed limits," she said.
"At no point in any of these meetings was it suggested that Council had decided to change speed limits.
"There are no plans by Redland City Council to lower the speed limit on unsigned local roads from 50 km to 40 km.
"All speed limits within Queensland are controlled by the State Government."
