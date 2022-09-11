Redland City Bulletin

TMR met with council on proposed speed limit twice in two months

By Emily Lowe
September 11 2022 - 9:00pm
TMR confirms meetings on Redlands speed limits

A Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) spokesman has confirmed Council officers met with them to discuss speed limit changes despite the Council denying plans to drop speed limits from 50km/h to 40km/h on unsigned roads.

