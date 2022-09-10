Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Our People

Redland Bay couple celebrate 60-year wedding anniversary

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary and Edward Bunker have been married for 60-years. Pictures supplied

From WeetBix challenges to trips around the world, a Redland Bay couple have shared the highlights of their 60-years of marriage as they celebrate their milestone wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.