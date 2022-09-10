From WeetBix challenges to trips around the world, a Redland Bay couple have shared the highlights of their 60-years of marriage as they celebrate their milestone wedding anniversary.
Edward Bunker's farming family was well-known across the Redlands and his grandfather was a city councillor whom Bunker road was named after.
Mr Bunker said it was love at first sight when he met his wife, Mary, at a church social.
"We weren't allowed to dance, so they had plates with five dry WeetBix in them and Mary had to feed them to me and the one who got them down first was the winners," he said.
"We didn't win it but I could see how we were relating to it and I just had to convince her of it as well I suppose."
Mrs Bunker said they "clicked" fairly quickly.
"We both realised we had similar interests. And I don't think it took us very long before we started making plans," she said.
Within two years the pair tied the knot at Tingalpa on September 8, 1962, and 60 years on they still live in the same Redland Bay home they moved into when they were married.
Mr Bunker continued to work on the farm and Mrs Bunker worked for the education department until she had their three sons.
Mrs Bunker said a highlight of her life had been watching her family grow, with seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and a second due in January.
Later in life, Mrs Bunker studied accounting and still does the business books on the Bunker's farming business.
At 85 and 83-years-old, the couple show no signs of slowing down. Neither are retired and they both continue to work for the farming company.
"I've never felt like at work today in my life, because I've been doing what I enjoy," Mr Bunker said.
The couple agreed travelling around the world for Mr Bunker's roles in national and international nursery and plant industries had been memorable.
"We've been very blessed with being able to see as much of the world as we have. Whenever we travel with our business we would make sure we did some of our own trips," Mrs Bunker said.
Mr Bunker said his secret to their long marriage was simple.
"I think we just took each other seriously but still had a tremendous amount of fun," he said.
Mrs Bunker said her secret was faith and trust.
"Tolerance and respect for each other and we both have a very strong common faith which has led us right through the years in the good times and bad," she said.
Mr Bunker said the couple still had some long-term goals.
"Facetiously, we both said we'd love to see the Olympics on TV when they are in Brisbane," Mr Bunker said.
The Bunkers and their family will celebrate the milestone with a re-dedication of their vows and an afternoon tea surrounded by family and friends next weekend.
Mrs Bunker said she was looking forward to seeing her wedding dress, which had been washed and restored to be displayed on the day.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
