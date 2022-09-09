Mayor Karen Williams has requested flags be flown at half-mast at the Redland City Council chambers in a show of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth after her sudden passing.
Cr Williams paid tribute to Britain's longest serving monarch, whose reign spanned seven decades and included visits to Queensland, saying her global presence would be missed.
"As the reign of Queen Elizabethan II ends and a new era begins we should never forget the long lasting legacy the Queen has left for all of us," she said.
"As a female leader of great consequence and longevity, she has inspired many, as she forged a place for all of us to aspire to public service."
Cr Williams said the Queen had served with "stoicism and grace" during her seven-decade reign.
"Her humility and lifelong dedication to her role, her people and the Commonwealth is something we can all learn from," she said.
"On behalf of the people of Redland, we send our sincere condolences to the her family.
"May she rest In peace back in the arms of her prince."
Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Friday (AEST). She was 96.
Her global travels brought her to Queensland in 1954 where she stayed at Parliament House in Brisbane and visited regional areas like Toowoomba and Rockhampton.
She made 16 trips to Australia and eight to Queensland.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has led Parliamentary tributes this morning, saying the Queen was a constant reminder of the true meaning of service, integrity and courage.
"Queen Elizabeth remained a welcome and popular visitor to Queensland's shores throughout her life, celebrating our culture and traditions," she said.
"She always provided reassurance in the aftermath of natural disasters and at times of concern for Queenslanders, sending messages of strength and support.
"On her final visit to Queensland in October 2011, Her Majesty paid tribute to the resilience and courage of Queenslanders in the aftermath of the floods and Cyclone Yasi."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the UK with Governor General David Hurley to meet King Charles III and attend the Queen's funeral.
A 96-gun salute will be staged at Canberra's Parliament House this evening.
"We recognise this will be a time of profound personal loss for the Royal Family, who are mourning a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother," Mr Albanese said.
"Over the course of her reign, the Queen visited our shores on 16 occasions, travelling to every state and territory across our vast continent.
"Her affection for this country and our people was lasting, real and returned many times over."
Residents can leave tributes to the Queen by visiting the Redland City Council website at redland.qld.gov.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
