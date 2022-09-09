Redland City Bulletin

Flags to fly at half-mast as Redlands Mayor pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:14am, first published 3:00am
Mayor Karen Williams has requested flags be flown at half-mast at the Redland City Council chambers in a show of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth after her sudden passing.

