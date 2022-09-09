Redland City Bulletin

Weather Bureau warns of severe thunderstorms for south-east Queensland on Friday

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
The Weather Bureau has updated its thunderstorm forecast for south-east Queensland. File picture/Bureau of Meteorology

The Weather Bureau has issued a fresh forecast for thunderstorms in south-east Queensland after parts of the region woke to soggy conditions this morning.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Journalist

