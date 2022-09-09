The Weather Bureau has issued a fresh forecast for thunderstorms in south-east Queensland after parts of the region woke to soggy conditions this morning.
Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim are all in the predicted firing line of possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Showers passed through all three areas this morning, dropping 11mm on Redlands, 11mm in Beaudesert and 12mm at Logan.
Broad areas of south-east and central Queensland are included in the warning area for possible severe thunderstorms later today.
The Weather Bureau is also forecasting a slight risk of very isolated thunderstorms with damaging wind and large hail developing in parts of the region.
The updated forecast was released at 11am this morning and will remain in place until midnight.
It comes as forecasters predict wetter-than-average conditions for eastern Australia between October and December.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
