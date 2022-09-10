Experts say the fuel excise returning to normal will not prompt an immediate price hike at the bowser, but are encouraging people to take advantage of lower unleaded prices before the 44 cent tax is reinstated later this month.
EG Victoria Point and Capalaba were offering $1.51 per litre for unleaded on Friday, while several other retailers - including BP at Mount Cotton and Freedom Fuels at Thorneside - were slightly dearer at $1.59.
Compare the Market's Chris Ford said 151 cents per litre for unleaded 91 was on the cheaper end of the scale in south-east Queensland currently.
"Motorists should keep using their fuel comparison apps to find the best possible deal near them as prices are adjusted regularly," he said.
"There's still a 30 cent difference between the cheapest and most expensive unleaded across Brisbane, which means some motorists are wasting at least $15 at the pump if they are filling up a 50 litre tank at those high prices."
Mr Ford said prices should not immediately rise when the full excise returns on September 29 as retailers would have fuel in reserve that had been purchased at a reduced rate.
"The watchdog and the government have said they will be keeping close eye on retailers to make sure that motorists aren't being gouged at the pump," he said.
"But in the medium term, we will see that 22 cents added onto our regular fill and be at the mercy of our international oil benchmarks as well as the fuel cycle once again."
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will act against anti-competitive behaviour when the excise is reinstated and has warned retailers against making misleading statements about fuel price rises.
Mr Ford said a new price cycle had just begun in Western Australia so it was a possibility that Queensland retailers could soon follow suit.
"It looks as if we're still in the discounting phase of the current fuel price cycle in south-east Queensland, but it could be that retailers may try squeeze one more cycle before the fuel excise is fully restored," he said.
"We shouldn't see prices above $2 a litre for unleaded 91 straight away, especially if the oil prices remain steady between now and the end of the month.
"Those high prices above $2 may not be a total thing of the past though, especially if demand begins to peak once again overseas."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
