Weekly wrap: Queen made a significant mark on the lives of everyone

G'day readers,
Whether you are a Republican or a Monarchist, Queen Elizabeth II made a significant mark on the lives of Australians. Emily Lowe spoke to a few Redland City residents for a 'punters' view of her majesty.
I always admired her majesty's dedication to her royal tasks and her love of dogs. Anyone that loves dogs can't be a bad person, I reckon. I looked upon her as a 'nana' type of person. Serious when it was needed but playful and fun when it was appropriate.
Emily spoke with a Redland Bay couple who have shared the highlights of their 60 years of marriage with us. It is a delightful yarn that harks back to a simpler time when love bloomed over WeetBix challenges and trips around the world.
It seems more and more development is coming to the Redlands. Jordi Crick tells us plans to build a modern four-storey unit block near two schools at Ormiston are currently before Redland City Council. We are in a rental crisis at the moment. Should these types of developments be approved, which only a tiny percentage of the community could afford, or should more 'renter friendly' accommodation be built in our community?
We are also in the middle of a healthcare crisis in Australia due to the pandemic. Jordi reports the Queensland government's plans to introduce parking fees at the Redland Hospital have attracted strong criticism. I am firmly in the camp of free parking at hospitals for staff and patients. However, if parking fees must be implemented to pay for infrastructure, then at the very least, any parking fees should only kick in at hospitals after three hours for visitors. Let us know what you think.
Dedicated birdwatchers should head to the Redlands on Saturday, September 17, for the annual migration of native shorebirds at Cleveland. With entertainment, art and community programs throughout the morning on Saturday from 8.30-11.30am. It should be a good morning. Let's hope the weather is good.
I have had lots of positive feedback on the David Pope cartoons, so here is Mr Pope's take on the most recent Jobs Summit held in Canberra. I think it sums things up perfectly.
On that note I'll leave you to get on with your Sunday.
Have a great day filled with love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
