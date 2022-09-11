The music of INXS comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel with Don't Change performing at 8pm on October 15.
Don't Change is described as a singular experience which captures all the passion and energy that is INXS.
Advertisement
It features a line-up of six musicians fronted by the charismatic Blair Dwyer. Dwyer and the band re creates a concert style tribute to one of the greatest live stadium acts ever seen.
Since its successful 2016 launch in Sydney, Don't Change has been entertaining audiences with its fully authentic two-hour production takes audiences on an engaging musical journey through all the biggest INXS hits, spanning three decades.
Tracks include Never Tear Us Apart, Original Sin, Don't Change, Listen Like Thieves, Burn for You, Need You Tonight, Pretty Vegas, I Send a Message and Devil Inside.
The band recently performed in front of 20,000 people as the pre-game entertainment at Hunter Stadium for the Hyundai A-League Newcastle Jets, and twice appeared on Foxtel's The Tribute Show. Don't Change is continuously challenging itself to be the best.
Tickets are $39 and can be booked on events.humanitix.com/don-t-change-ultimate-inxs-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has passes for two people to see the show (value $78) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on October 15, staying in a deluxe queen room (value $195) with a continental breakfast buffet ($48) to the total value of $321. Check in time is 2pm with check out between 10am and 11am. There are also two additional ticket prizes of double passes to the show ($78 each). To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, October 10. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted regarding ticket collection. Names will be announced online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.