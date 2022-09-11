Redland City Bulletin

INXS hits come to the Alexandra Hills Hotel with Don't Change

By Linda Muller
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:19am, first published 8:22am
Don't Change brings the hits of INXS to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on October 15. Picture supplied.

The music of INXS comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel with Don't Change performing at 8pm on October 15.

