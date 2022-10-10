The music of INXS comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel with Don't Change performing at 8pm on October 15.
Don't Change is described as a singular experience which captures all the passion and energy that is INXS.
It features a line-up of six musicians fronted by the charismatic Blair Dwyer. Dwyer and the band re creates a concert style tribute to one of the greatest live stadium acts ever seen.
Since its successful 2016 launch in Sydney, Don't Change has been entertaining audiences with its fully authentic two-hour production takes audiences on an engaging musical journey through all the biggest INXS hits, spanning three decades.
Tracks include Never Tear Us Apart, Original Sin, Don't Change, Listen Like Thieves, Burn for You, Need You Tonight, Pretty Vegas, I Send a Message and Devil Inside.
Tickets are $39 and can be booked on events.humanitix.com/don-t-change-ultimate-inxs-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
WINNERS: Winning passes for two people to see the show (value $78) and one night's accommodation on October 15, staying in a deluxe queen room (value $195) with a continental breakfast buffet ($48) to the total value of $321 is Gabriella Verdon of Coochiemudlo Island. Winning double passes to the show are Helen Hughes of Birkdale and Mary Cunningham of Cleveland. You will be contacted regarding ticket/prize collection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.