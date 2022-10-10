WINNERS: Winning passes for two people to see the show (value $78) and one night's accommodation on October 15, staying in a deluxe queen room (value $195) with a continental breakfast buffet ($48) to the total value of $321 is Gabriella Verdon of Coochiemudlo Island. Winning double passes to the show are Helen Hughes of Birkdale and Mary Cunningham of Cleveland. You will be contacted regarding ticket/prize collection.

