The work for the Cage is not for the feint hearted, but for the big hearted.
So said Manager Angie Bowers while speaking at The Cage's major annual fund raising Go mad event held at the Redland Bay premises on September 9.
The black tie event was sold out with sponsors giving generously to what all recognise as a worthwhile and worthy cause.
"We do what we need to do and it's all worthwhile if you can change just one life. It's not about the pension. It's about the passion," Ms Bowers said.
Cage pastor Linda Grieve said she enjoyed the 'kitchen table' conversations in the youth space over the years with the centre now offering a serious program of counselling and youth administration.
"We offer networking and work experience and will work in offering practical support with resumes, getting licenses and filling in forms. We offer one-on-one counselling sessions and group sessions," Ms Grieve said.
"The Cage is also a lead Redland Drug agency for the misuse of drugs and alcohol. We offer alternate support for those people who don't always fit into a round hole or have difficulties in the mainstream of schooling."
