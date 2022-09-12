Redland City Bulletin

Find good fish on the edges of artificial reefs throughout Spring

By Michael Des David
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lochie Warlow and his parents Jen and Kieran caught a 54cm snapper around Coochiemudlo Island. Picture supplied

The fish were back on the bite this past week, with the tailor anglers having good catches from Fraser Island and all the surf beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.