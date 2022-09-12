The fish were back on the bite this past week, with the tailor anglers having good catches from Fraser Island and all the surf beaches.
They followed the spring baitfish schools with good catches in the smooth waters of the bay.
One of my fishing buddies caught seventeen on pilchards one evening, and another angler using poppers alongside him only managed two fish.
Sometimes you cannot beat a pilchard on a set of ganged hooks for catching tailor.
The bay also produces snapper and squid; pike is a favourite bait to catch in spring.
The artificial reef systems do fish well and hold plenty of fish.
Although they can be busy on days with low winds, one can still find fish on the edges of the main reef systems.
So, explore a bit and do not just try and fish where there is a concentration of boats.
Drifting can be very productive when fishing the edges of the reef.
Lochie Warlow fished with his parents, Jen, and Kieran, around Coochiemudlo Island, and they all caught snapper.
Lochie's fish was 54 centimetres in length.
Well done, Lochie and thanks to Kieran for sharing photos of the catch.
The Redcliffe shallow reef system was on fire last week, with the regular anglers catching fish between 70cm and 80cm.
The local Redland Coast should also be holding that size snapper.
The bay islands and around Coochiemudlo Island are very accessible for the occasional angler.
Out the front of Raby Bay, a few sections of the reef are well worth fishing with floaters.
During the warmer months, these systems are very productive for catching a feed of fish when the grassy sweetlip is most active.
Flathead are also in the shallows on either side of the channel markers.
Drifting the flats with a soft plastic used to be my go-to method of catching a feed of flathead when the snapper was not biting.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Michael lives on Coochiemudlo Island, has 25 years of experience fishing on the bay and shares his knowledge, tips and tricks with amateur and experienced anglers looking to make the perfect catch.
