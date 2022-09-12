Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United mount comeback to claim FQPL1 grand final at Perry Park in Brisbane

By Ray Gardner
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Devils man of the match Dylan Brent scores the winning goal in the last few minutes of the FQPL1 final. Picture by Ray Gardner

Redlands United have mounted a dramatic second half comeback to clinch the FQPL1 title, with a goal to Dylan Brent in the final minutes proving the difference at Perry Park in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.