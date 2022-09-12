Redlands United have mounted a dramatic second half comeback to clinch the FQPL1 title, with a goal to Dylan Brent in the final minutes proving the difference at Perry Park in Brisbane.
A few choice words at half-time from head coach Graham Harvey and a slight formation change saw a complete turnaround, with the Red Devils running out 3-2 victors against Rochedale Rovers.
The Red Devils had already secured promotion back to the National Premier League for next season and the 2022 Premiership. They have now achieved the treble with the grand final crown.
Redlands had the better of the early play and created opportunities but were unable to make them count on the scoreboard.
However, with 35 minutes gone, Redlands failed to clear the ball from a long throw-in, seeing Rovers captain Greg Cheshire put them in the lead when his deflected shot caught Redlands keeper Ryan Govan wrong footed.
It got worse for Redlands two minutes later when a defensive mix-up between two defenders allowed Rochedale's Frederick Yinka-Kehinde to calmly curl the ball past Govan.
A few choice words and a slight formation change from Harvey saw a total turnaround from the Red Devils in the second half.
On 56 minutes, Redlands were on the scoreboard when a Rochedale back pass was intercepted by Ben Njie who slipped the ball past the keeper for the Red Devils' opening goal.
From that moment on Redlands were the dominant side, pressuring Rovers into mistakes and creating more scoring opportunities.
Redlands' equalizer came on 84 minutes when Dylan Brent cleaned up a Rochedale attack, took the ball down the line and played it to Njie who took it between two defenders before opening up an angle on goal.
His short was palmed away by Lugo before a back heel made its way to Deane Alterio who made no mistake and scored the equaliser for Redlands with five minutes left to play.
With a minute left in normal time, a Redlands free kick from out wide was spilled by Lugo and picked up by Santana.
The ball was played back to James Bonomi who sent it into the goal mouth where it was tipped over the keeper by Alterio and headed in by Brent, giving Redlands the lead 3-2 and creating hysteria among supporters.
With only minutes left to play in extra time, Rochedale kicked off with all out attack as eight players charged forward to try and find a late equalizer and send the game into extra time. Redlands dug deep and held firm.
Harvey said it was brilliant to have another trophy sewn up.
"This was a game of two halves. I think first half we were poor with the ball and also I thought we were really poor without the ball," he said.
"Rochedale helped us with that first goal and that gave us a bit of momentum and got us back into the game. Then from there I thought our boys were brilliant, so all credit to the group for that ...
"Another trophy in the cupboard for the whole team is brilliant."
