A Redland business and sporting club have teamed up to make sure no kids are left on the sidelines with an all-inclusive rugby program.
Optimum Movement at Ormiston's All Abilities sporting program is a regular activity for kids with a range of disabilities or developmental delays who struggle to enjoy sporting success.
Physiotherapist Andre Plastow said the program helped foster confidence and self-esteem in kids and develop their motor skills.
"The aim is to give children that have difficulties in participating in club sport or school sport because of their various conditions an opportunity to be involved in a team sport," Mr Plastow said.
"Most of the kids that have come for the rugby program so far have never been involved in any team sport.
"They've never had that opportunity to go to training and be part of a team and have teammates. That's something that we've seen the kids really enjoy."
The Rugby program, done in association with the Redlands Rugby Union Club, had 13 primary school aged participants.
Mr Plastow said an important part of the program was adjusting the game to meet the needs of the players.
"A lot of the children that we have have difficulties regulating and controlling their emotions and how they respond to things," he said.
"We've also got children that have physical disabilities, one child's got cerebral palsy so catching and doing things with one side of his body is a lot more difficult.
"We modify the skills to accommodate what difficulties they have."
Players were presented with trophies to mark the end of the term three program on Friday, and Mr Plastow said it was a first for some of the kids.
"Some of the kids that mentioned that they've never had trophies before. So it is quite exciting for them," he said.
"A lot of the children have goals of being able to socially participate better than what they do now and that's a major driver of this program.
"The aim is that the children can run through this dual abilities rugby program with a view of hopefully being able to progress into the Muddies comp. There's a bit of a gap there at the moment, but that's the hope."
Mr Plastow said it was just as good for parents as it was for their children.
"I think for a lot of parents, because their kids can't be involved in a normal Sporting Club, it allows them to have that aspect of coming down with similar parents and trying to be feel a part of the club," he said.
He said he hoped to see the program grow and evolve, starting with a similar program in basketball to run over the summer months at Cleveland Primary School from Friday October 7.
Sessions can be claimed through the NDIS as the program is led by a physio and occupational therapy team.
To get your child involved, email admin@optimummovement.com or call 3821 3399
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
