Readlands leaves no kids behind with all-inclusive sports program

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
13 primary school aged students took part in the Optimum Movement All Abilities rugby program. Picture supplied

A Redland business and sporting club have teamed up to make sure no kids are left on the sidelines with an all-inclusive rugby program.

